U.K. stocks reverse course and rally on Friday after Prime Minister Theresa May fails to instill confidence about the continuing Brexit talks at a speech in Florence, sparking weakness in sterling.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Airlines charged passengers a record number of extra fees last year - September 22, 2017
- London Markets: FTSE 100 pivots higher as pound weakens after May’s Brexit speech - September 22, 2017
- Finance chiefs are becoming increasingly pessimistic about the outlook - September 22, 2017