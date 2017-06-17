London police: 58 still missing, presumed dead from Grenfell Tower fire

London police said 58 people who were in the Grenfell Tower apartment building fire are still missing and presumed to be dead, according to an update issued on Saturday, reported by the AP and other news outlets. The number is based on reports from the public and may rise, officials said. The search for remains had been paused because of safety concerns but has resumed. Emergency workers have reached the top of the 24-story tower, the AP reported. The BBC said the London Fire Brigade has requested that service on two transit lines near the site of the fire be halted over concerns about the stability of the building. At least 30 people have been declared killed in Wednesday’s inferno. Meanwhile, protests continued in London over the government’s handling of the disaster and its support for victims. Between 50 and 60 people stormed Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall, the BBC reported, while crowds gathered outside a hall where Prime Minister Theresa May, struggling in some public opinion polls after her election miscalculation earlier this month, met with survivors.

