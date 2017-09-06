Long-dated Treasury yields climb after Trump agrees deal to extend debt limit

Long-dated Treasury yields rose after President Donald Trump agreed to support a 3-month debt limit extension, attached to a relief bill to help Texas recover from Hurricane Harvey. This comes after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi announced they would back such a deal earlier in the day. The 10-year Treasury note yield was up 2.6 basis points to 2.098%, while the 30-year Treasury bond yield [s:tmubmusd30y] rose 2.3 basis points to 2.712%. The shorter 2-year note [s:tmubmusd02y] barely budged after the reports. On the very front-end, the one-month Treasury bill showed the biggest move, falling by more than 10 basis points to 1.088%. An auction held on Tuesday for 4-week T-bills had attracted weak demand as investors avoided Treasurys expiring early next month, the date when the federal government would run up against its borrowing cap.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story