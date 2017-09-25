Maine’s Collins says she’ll vote no on Graham-Cassidy bill

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said late Monday she is opposed to the latest bid to repeal Obamacare, likely dooming the legislation. In a statement, Collins said the Graham-Cassidy bill currently under consideration would have a “devastating impact” on Medicaid and weaken protections for those with pre-existing conditions. Collins also ripped the effort to revise the bill to appeal to holdout senators by granting their states more funding. “This is simply not the way we should be approaching an important and complex issue that must be handled thoughtfully and fairly for all Americans,” she said. Collins’ statement came out as the Congressional Budget Office said the bill would reduce the deficit by $133 billion, but result in millions losing coverage. Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Rand Paul (R-Kent.) have also said they oppose the bill, and at least three other senators have expressed their doubts in recent days. The GOP can afford only two dissenting votes.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story