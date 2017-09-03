Man dies at Burning Man after running into flames

A 41-year-old man died of his burns after running into a massive fire at the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. Authorities said Aaron Joel Mitchell broke through a security perimeter Saturday night as a 40-foot effigy was set alight, and ran into the flames. Firefighters pulled him out, but he died Sunday morning after being airlifted to a burn center in Davis, Calif. Authorities said about 50,000 people were watching the effigy burn, which typically caps off the weeklong celebration. In a statement, the Burning Man organization said it canceled other burns scheduled for Sunday, but will hold the traditional Temple burn Sunday night. “Now is a time for closeness, contact and community,” the organization said, and trauma counselors have been made available. “Trauma needs processing. Promote calls, hugs, self-care, check-ins, and sleep.” The festival has been held the the remote Nevada desert since 1990, and draws many from the arts, entertainment and tech communities.

