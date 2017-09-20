Manafort offered to brief Russian billionaire on Trump campaign: report

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort offered to provide private briefings on how the campaign was progressing to a Russian billionaire with close ties with President Vladimir Putin, according to a Washington Post report late Wednesday. Manafort made the offer to Oleg Deripaska, an aluminum magnate and one of the richest men in Russia, who had done business with Manafort in the past, the Post reported. It reportedly occurred two weeks before Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination, when Manafort was still leading his campaign. The exchange was in a series of emails that were turned over to congressional investigators and special counsel Robert Mueller. The Post said Manafort was seeking to cash in on his growing reputation, asking “How do we use to get whole?” The Post said there was no evidence the briefings actually took place, and Manafort’s spokesman said the dealings were “innocuous,” according to NBC News, which corroborated the Post’s report.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story