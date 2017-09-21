Manafort’s FBI surveillance began after he left Trump campaign: report

Paul Manafort was placed under FBI surveillance after he left the Trump campaign in August 2016, the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday, citing U.S. officials familiar with the matter. On Monday, CNN reported the FBI had wiretapped Trump’s former campaign chairman as late as this year, but did not say when the surveillance began. The Journal said the surveillance — which had been approved by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court — did not include listening to Manafort’s phone calls in real-time. Manafort’s spokesman told the Journal that he may have gotten caught in the crossfire of a politically motivated investigation. “It’s unclear if Paul Manafort was the objective,” Jason Maloni said. “Perhaps the real objective was Donald Trump.” Manafort’s home was raided by the FBI in July, and his his spokesman, Maloni, has been subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election-meddling. On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that while Manafort was Trump’s campaign chairman, he had offered to give private campaign briefings to a Russian billionaire with close ties to Vladimir Putin.

