Divergent monetary policies have driven German government bond yields to seemingly unsustainable lows, but the ECB’s potential shift away from its use of extraordinary monetary policy could prove a game-changer
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow and S&P 500 closes out week at all-time highs - September 15, 2017
- Market Extra: A hawkish ECB has placed German bund yields squarely in the spotlight - September 15, 2017
- Cloudera announces follow-on offering of shares - September 15, 2017