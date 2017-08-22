Market Extra: Do stock-market investors really care about Gary Cohn and the Trump agenda?

The stock market hiccupped amid unfounded rumors ex-Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn was set to leave the White House. But the market’s overall resilience has some analysts convinced Donald Trump’s policy agenda isn’t a major factor in the market’s record run.
