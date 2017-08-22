Market Extra: Here’s why domestic unrest isn’t a worry for Wall Street

The recent violence in Charlottesville, Va. — where a woman died after a rally by white supremacists was met with a fierce counterprotest — was no doubt a harrowing sight for Americans across the country. In the economy, however, the violence in the streets failed to echo in any meaningful way on Wall Street.
