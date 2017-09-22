If you’re a U.S. stock market investor, there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that a popular measure of valuation may be overstating how expensive the market is at current levels. The bad news is that a different one suggests things are worse.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Stocks, at their 4th-most expensive level ever, are ‘smack-dab at the heart of bubble territory’ - September 22, 2017
- The Fed: Two Fed officials say ‘normal’ interest rates may peak far below prior cycles - September 22, 2017
- Apple stock suffers worst product launch week of the iPhone era - September 22, 2017