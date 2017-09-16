Market Extra: Why bitcoin needs to be worth $1,000,000 to be a legitimate currency

Think bitcoin has been in bubble territory? You ain’t seen nothing yet, as the cryptocurrency needs to surge about 300 times it value over the next several years to be considered a legitimate currency or risk retreating into obscurity and obsolescence, says one industry expert.
