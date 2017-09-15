Market Snapshot: Dow and S&P 500 closes out week at all-time highs

U.S. stock benchmarks finish in the green on Friday, posting sharp weekly gains, with a big assist from rallying telecommunication and bank shares as Wall Street shook off North Korea’s latest missile launch.
