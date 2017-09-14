U.S. stock benchmarks trade mostly lower on Thursday following data on jobless claims and inflation. The Dow industrials, however, carved out a fresh all-time high in intraday trade, highlighting a record trend for Wall Street equities.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil prices top $50, on track for highest finish in nearly 4 months - September 14, 2017
- Retailers are hiring way more seasonal workers for the holidays this year - September 14, 2017
- Market Snapshot: Dow clings to modest gain, but stocks trade mostly lower after economic data - September 14, 2017