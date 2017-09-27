Market Snapshot: Dow snaps 4-day losing streak; financials, tax-cut hopes provide lift

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials ending a four-day losing streak and the small-cap Russell 2000 notching a record close as President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans touted a sweeping tax overhaul.
