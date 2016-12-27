Market Snapshot: Nasdaq ends at record, but 20,000 remains elusive for the Dow

U.S. stocks rose modestly on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq hitting its latest in a series of records as the market’s recent upward bias continued in a thinly traded session, helped by a gain in technology shares.
