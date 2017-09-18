Market Snapshot: S&P 500 tops 2,500 and Dow opens at record ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. stocks resumes a record run on Monday, with equity benchmark climbing as investor appetite for riskier assets improved and concerns over North Korea eased.
