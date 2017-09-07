Market Snapshot: Stock market slumps as Disney and Goldman weigh on Dow industrials

U.S. stock indexes tilt lower in Thursday afternoon trade as investors sell financials and consumer-discretionary shares, with Disney and Goldman Sachs exacting a hefty toll on the Dow industrials.
