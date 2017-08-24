Market Snapshot: Stocks struggle for direction ahead of Jackson Hole meeting

U.S. stocks were relatively flat on Thursday, with major indexes swinging between modest gains and slight losses as traders awaited the highly anticipated gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyo., before making big bets on market direction.
