U.S. stock-index futures fall Monday, with analysts blaming the drop on renewed worries about North Korea after the isolated nation conducted its largest-ever nuclear test.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures drop after North Korea test, as traders take Labor Day break - September 4, 2017
- Market Extra: Labor Day: Which markets are closed? - September 4, 2017
- Asia Markets: Korea’s Kopsi leads Asian stocks lower after North Korea’s nuclear test - September 4, 2017