Market Snapshot: U.S. stock market fights for gains in Hurricane Harvey’s wake

U.S. stock-market indexes trade little changed as investors gauge the effect of Hurricane Harvey that slammed into Texas over the weekend, flooding cities and forcing energy facilities to shut down.
