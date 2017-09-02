MarketWatch First Take: Donald Trump faces important choice on China’s chip ambitions

The fate of Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s acquisition by a Chinese investment firm now rests with President Donald Trump, who could use the important test case to send a message about how the U.S. will approach China’s hunger for chips.
