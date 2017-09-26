MarketWatch First Take: Micron reassures investors that memory-chip demand remains very high

Amid Wall Street skepticism that the memory chip party will continue, Micron Technology Inc. tried to convince analysts on its conference call that there is still strong demand, with many new markets for memory chips that are just getting started.
