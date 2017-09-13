MarketWatch First Take: Trump stops China from buying into U.S. chip industry, but what’s next?

President Donald Trump has effectively removed a major, deep-pocketed buyer from the U.S. semiconductor industry with the news on Wednesday that he nixed a pending deal for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. by Chinese investors, citing concerns for national security.
