MarketWatch First Take: Uber report only addresses symptoms of a rampant Silicon Valley disease

The report issued Tuesday by a special committee hired by Uber Technologies Inc. to look at the ride-hailing company’s sexist, frat-boy culture only deals with the symptoms of a much bigger problem in Silicon Valley: The downside of absolute founder control.
