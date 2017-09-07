Mastercard’s stock heads for record open after revenue outlook raised

Shares of Mastercard Inc. rallied 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the credit card company raised its 2017 revenue outlook. With the stock trading at $135.00, it is on track to open above its Aug. 28 record close of $133.85 and its Aug. 31 all-time intraday high of $134.50. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it now targets 2017 revenue growth in the “high end of low double-digits” percentage range, up from previous guidance of “low double-digits.” The FactSet revenue consensus of $12.22 billion implies 13.4% growth from 2016. The stock has soared 29% year to date through Wednesday, while shares of rival Visa Inc. have run up 32% and the S&P 500 has gained 10%.

