McCain says he’s a ‘no’ on Obamacare repeal bill, making passage unlikely

Sen. John McCain said Friday he cannot vote for the Senate bill to repeal major parts of Obamacare, which severely dims its hopes for passage. McCain was one of the critical swing votes its supporters were courting. “I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal,” he said. He said the factors influencing his decision was the lack of a full analysis from the Congressional Budget Office.
