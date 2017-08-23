McDonald’s pledges to cut out key antibiotics in chicken supply in 2018

McDonald’s Corp. pledged Wednesday to cut down on the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply worldwide in 2018. From January 2018, McDonald’s will stop serving broiler chicken treated with antibiotics defined as important to human medicine in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, South Korea and Japan. It will keep the antibiotic Colistin in its chicken in Europe. By the end of 2019, it will be cut out that antibiotic in its broiler chicken supply in Europe and turn its attention to Australia and Russia. By January 2027, the plan is to eliminate those antibiotics in broiler chicken in the rest of its designated markets. McDonald’s has also been working to cut out the use of key antibiotics in beef, dairy cows, pork and laying hens. Shares of McDonald’s were down less than 1% Wednesday afternoon. Shares of McDonald’s have gained 3% in the past month, while the S&P 500 has lost 1%.

