McDonald’s stock surge after an upgrade accounts for more than half of the Dow’s gain

Shares of McDonald’s Corp. climbed $3.65, or 2.4%, in afternoon trade Thursday, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s gainers, after an analyst upgrade. The price gain was adding about 25 points to the Dow’s price, which was up 37 points. Longbow Research analyst Alton Stump raised his rating on the fast-food giant to the equivalent of buy, according to FactSet. Stump’s price target of $183 is 16% above current levels, and 6.2% above the average target of $172.31 of the 32 analysts surveyed by FactSet. The stock, which is 2.4% below the Sept. 11 record close of $161.53, has soared 30% year to date, while the Dow has gained 13%.

