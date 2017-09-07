Media sector suffers selloff after Disney, Comcast give guidance scaring investors

A handful of media stocks took a dive on Thursday after Walt Disney Co. warned that the media and entertainment company’s 2017 earnings would be “roughly in line” with last year, and Comcast Corp. management told investors it is likely to lose 150,000 video subscribers during the third quarter. Comcast led the sector down, falling more than 7%, while Disney shares dropped more than 4%. Shares of Altice USA Inc. were down nearly 6% during intraday trade on Thursday, while shares of Viacom Inc. and 21st Century Fox Inc. were down more than 4%. CBS Corp. , AMC Networks Inc. and Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. shares fell more than 3%. Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. , MSG Networks Inc. and Dish Network Corp. were down more than 2%. In the year to date, Disney shares are down more than 6%, while shares of Comcast are up nearly 12% and the S&P 500 index is up more than 10% in the year.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story