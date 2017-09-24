Merkel set to win 4th term

Angela Merkel is set to win a fourth term in Germany’s general election on Sunday, where polls closed roughly half an hour ago at 6 p.m. Central European time. Meanwhile, the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party is slated to come in third, with first projections showing them above 13% of the vote, according to the Wall Street Journal and local reports. Merkel’s Christian Democratic Party is leading with around 33%–its worst result since the Federal Republic of Germany’s first election in 1949–followed by her main challenger Martin Schulz’s social democrats with roughly 20%. Both parties have registered steep losses compared with the last election, and the social democrats are unwilling to enter into another grand coalition to lead the country, local media reports. This means Merkel will likely have to form ties with the Greens and liberals, in the so-called Jamaica coalition.

