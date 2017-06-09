Gold prices fall Friday, on track to notch a third-straight decline and their first weekly drop in more than a month, despite a week fraught with the type of political drama that would ordinarily have offered a boost to precious metals.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mnuchin had closed-door discussion on taxes, regulation with Bernanke - June 9, 2017
- Metals Stocks: Gold down for third session in a row - June 9, 2017
- New migraine drugs have promise — and a $8,500 price tag - June 9, 2017