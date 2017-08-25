Metals Stocks: Gold ends at a nearly 3-month high as dollar weakens

Gold prices settle Friday at their highest level since early June, buoyed by dollar weakness following a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, which didn’t offer the clues on the central bank’s monetary policy that investors were looking for.
