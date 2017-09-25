Metals Stocks: Gold ends higher, recoups about half of last week’s decline

Gold finishes higher Monday, recouping roughly half of last week’s loss, as declines in the U.S. stock market and growing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea lift prices for the yellow metal to the highest settlement in more than a week.
