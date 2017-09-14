Metals Stocks: Gold ends higher to halt streak of declines

Gold prices end higher Thursday to recoup a small portion of the losses they suffered over the past three sessions, but a snapshot of consumer-level inflation came in hotter than expected, limiting the precious metal’s rise.
