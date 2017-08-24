Metals Stocks: Gold slips as investors look to Jackson Hole gathering for clues on central bank policy

Gold prices slip back Thursday, pressured as the dollar strengthens, with investors looking ahead to potential signals about interest rates from an annual Federal Reserve-hosted global central bank meeting in Jackson Hole.
