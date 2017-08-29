Metals Stocks: Gold tallies third-straight gain to settle at 11-month high

Gold prices extend their climb into a third session in a row Tuesday, settling at the highest level in almost a year as a North Korean missile launch over Japan’s airspace rekindled geopolitical tensions in the region and sparked a flight to haven assets.
