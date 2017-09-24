Milo Yiannopoulos’s appearance at UC Berkeley fizzles

An appearance by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley fizzled Sunday, and a university spokesman dubbed his visit “the most expensive photo opp in the university’s history,” according to the East Bay Times. Amid heightened security, Yiannopoulos showed up at Sproul Plaza for about 15 minutes before being whisked off in an SUV. Yiannopoulos briefly met with his supporters, who were vastly outnumbered by protesters and police. The university estimated security for the brief event cost $800,000, and used the resources of eight police departments. Yiannopoulos had originally been scheduled to speak as the university kicked off “Free Speech Week,” which its student-group sponsors canceled last week. Berkeley police had been bracing for potential violence between Yiannopoulos supporters and protesters, but there were no immediate reports of violence or property damage.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story