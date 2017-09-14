Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday he discussed with staff the use of a government plane for his honeymoon in June, but they decided to withdraw the request after finding another option that offered secure communication.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mnuchin says honeymoon plane request was for ‘national security’ - September 14, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Russia begins large-scale war games that have NATO on edge - September 14, 2017
- Personal Finance Daily: Why you shouldn’t turn to social media with customer service problems and the job perk Fidelity hopes to make as popular as the 401(k) - September 14, 2017