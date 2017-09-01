Mueller has draft of Comey’s firing letter from Trump, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller has a draft of the letter that President Donald Trump and an aide drafted before firing FBI Director James Comey, The New York Times reported. The letter is different than the one written by Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, the report says. The draft letter was blocked by White House counsel Donald McGahn, the report says.

