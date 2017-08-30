Mueller working with New York attorney general in Manafort probe: report

Special counsel Robert Mueller is working with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in his investigation into former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Politico reported late Wednesday. Investigators from the two teams have shared evidence of potential financial crimes, Politico said. The cooperation could be an indication that the probe into potential ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign team and Russian officials is gaining steam. Politico noted that it could also provide Mueller with more leverage, since presidential pardons apply only to federal crimes, not state crimes. Schneiderman has been an outspoken opponent of Trump, and last year won a $25 million settlement after an investigation into Trump University. He also joined a lawsuit earlier this year against Trump’s immigration ban.

