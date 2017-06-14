Multiple people shot at UPS facility in San Francisco; shooter neutralized: reports

Several people have been injured and taken to the hospital following a shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill area early Wednesday, according to local reports. Initial reports indicate three people, including the shooter, are being treated for injuries. A UPS employee told the San Francisco Chronicle that he heard shots around 9 a.m. Pacific time and ran out with his colleagues. The streets around the building have been cordoned off and residents told to shelter in place.

