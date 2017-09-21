Natural-gas prices extend losses as EIA reports U.S. supply rise of 97 billion cubic feet

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 97 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 15. Analysts and traders expected inventories to grow by 89 billion cubic feet, according to Dow Jones. Total stocks now stand at 3.408 trillion cubic feet, down 136 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 67 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. October natural gas was down 10.8 cents, 3.5%, from Wednesday’s settlement to $2.986 per million British thermal units. It traded at $3.029 before the data.

