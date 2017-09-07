Natural-gas prices little changed as U.S. supply rise matches market expectations

Data from the U.S.Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 65 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 1. That matched the average forecast of analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.220 trillion cubic feet, down 212 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 15 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. October natural gas was down less than a cent, or 0.3%, from Wednesday’s settlement to $2.992 per million British thermal units. It traded at $2.995 before the data.

