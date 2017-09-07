Need to Know: Why the Hurricane Irma-fueled rally for energy stocks looks phony

Hurricane Irma is blasting through the Caribbean. Markets keep moving through disasters, and with this devastating storm, the energy sector’s rally has become a hot topic among traders. Don’t trust this rally yet, says our call of the day.
