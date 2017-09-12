Neiman Marcus closing one-third of Last Call stores

Neiman Marcus Group will close 10 of its off-price Last Call stores, or one-third of the locations, in order to focus on its full-line luxury department stores, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Among the 10 stores closing are ones at Potomac Mills in Virginia, Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills, Mich., and two in Philadelphia. The store associates who are affected, 241 in total according to Neiman Marcus, will be offered severance packages. “This decision is about optimizing our Last Call store portfolio … and freeing up resources to support new initiatives for our full-line Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman channels,” Last Call Senior Vice President Elizabeth Allison said in a statement. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF is down 7.1% for the year so far while the S&P 500 index is up 11.4% for the period.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story