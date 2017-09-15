Neos Therapeutics shares fall after FDA approves new formulation of ADHD drug

Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc. fell more than 5% late Friday after the pharmaceutical company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved one of its extended-release drugs for Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder in an oral-suspension form. “This FDA approval unlocks yet another treatment option for ADHD patients and their caregivers who are seeking a liquid extended-release amphetamine product and provides a different dosage form of our already-approved Adzenys XR-ODT,” Neos Therapeutics Chief Vipin K. Garg said in a statement. The FDA has aproved three ADHD drugs by Neos in two years, which “speaks to the strength of our technology platform,” he said. The new formulation is expected to be commercially launched in early 2018, the company said. The shares ended the regular trading day up 2.2%.

