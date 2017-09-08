New Uber CEO steps down from New York Times board

Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi stepped down from the New York Times Company’s board of directors Friday, according to an Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The filing cited “increased responsibilities” as Uber’s top boss as the reason for the resignation and that it was not because of a disagreement with the New York Times about the company’s “operations, policies or practices.” The Times has aggressively covered Uber, publishing several damaging stories about the company in recent months, including one about secret software code named “Greyball.” The company used the software to evade law enforcement sting operations in several cities. The Times story prompted a criminal probe into the matter by the Justice Department. Khosrowshahi previously served as CEO of Expedia Inc. until he resigned in August to take over the CEO job at Uber. Khosrowshahi had $184 million of unvested stock options in Expedia that Uber will likely have to replace.

