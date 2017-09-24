Shorting U.S. stocks ‘a loser’s game,’ and people who are pessimistic about America are nuts, says the veteran investor at Forbes event in New York Tuesday evening.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Buffett: In 100 years, the Dow will be ‘over 1,000,000’ - September 24, 2017
- College fraternities will make you dumber — and richer - September 24, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Tensions escalate with North Korea as U.S. planes patrol coast, Pyongyang warns it will attack - September 23, 2017