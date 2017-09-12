NewsWatch: Everything Apple announced at its iPhone event

Apple Inc. introduces three new phones including a high-end $999 phone, a new Apple Watch and a host of other new features at its special event Tuesday, it’s first-ever at the Steve Jobs Theater at its new “spaceship” campus after the first iPhone was introduced 10 years ago.
